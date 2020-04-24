Sex abuse in Mercer County sends one man to jail

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A case of sex abuse involving a three-year-old girl is being investigated by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Brandon Williams, 21, was arrested on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The investigation began on April 7, 2020. The victim in the case was interviewed by Child Protect of Mercer County. During that session, and in later therapy, she described what Williams would do to her. Due to the graphic nature of the case, the details are not being released.

The guardian of the victim said the child would stay the night with Williams in Bluefield, WV from March to September 2019. Williams also had access to the victim from March to October 2019.

Williams is charged with First Degree Sexual Abuse, First Degree Sexual Assault and Sex Abuse by a Guardian or Custodian. His bond is set at $50,000.