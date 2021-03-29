Sex trafficking arrest brings awareness to growing problem in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Law enforcement officers make an oath to protect and serve, but investigators believe one officer made some choices that only served himself.

Larry Clay was the former Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department and a former Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy. He allegedly paid Kristen Naylor-Legg $50 so he could have sex with a 17-year-old girl. Both were charged with sex trafficking of a minor.

Twanna Warner, the Sexual Assault Victim Advocate for the Women’s Resource Center, said this situation happens far too often.

“It’s very common,” Warner said.

Warner said most of the time minors who are sex trafficked are usually forced into sexual acts by a relative.

“They’ll use that power against them and say if you do this and this, then I will get you that. And then they start selling them out into the community just to get what they need,” Warner said.

Warner said the community can help by knowing some of the warning signs. If you see a younger girl or boy with an older man or woman, and it is clear they are not family, Warner says to trust your gut. The victims also may change their behavior.

“Maybe skipping school, not wanting to be around certain people. Their demeanor is different,” Warner said.

Warner said it does not hurt to call 911 if you believe someone is being trafficked, or you can always call the Women’s Resource Center if you are not sure.