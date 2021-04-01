Shade Tree Car Club hosts annual Easter car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Easter bunny is coming to town!

He plans to make a pit stop at the Harvey Mall in Beckley. The Shade Tree Car Club will host their annual St. Jude’s car show Saturday, April 3, 2021. There will be an Easter egg hunt, fancy cars, and of course an appearance from the Easter Bunny. Stephanie French, the Treasurer of Shade Tree Car Club, said all proceeds from the event will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

“Everyone’s children is important, no matter if you know them or not. The children literally are our future. When a child is sick, that’s when they need their community, and the people that are in it the most,” French said.

The event will start at 11 a.m. and will go until 5 p.m. The Easter egg hunt starts at 2 p.m.