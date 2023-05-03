DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — A local, seasonal business is opening for its 37th year!

Shady Side Market near IGA in Daniels assures it’s customers that, despite the road construction in the area, they are opening for the season.

Owners Terry Clark and Joyce Flanagan said the business is kicking off their 37th year here.

As the years have gone by, shopping habits have changed but they are still eager to serve their customers.

“We started out long ago with basically just produce and a few plants,” said Clark, “Over the years, it’s turned into a lot of plants and the produce is probably not as prevalent as it once was.”

Clark and Flanagan also said that, until Mother’s Day, their stock largely consists of plants with a new petunia variety expected to mark a particularly big splash among their customer base this year.

Although flowers will be a big hit leading up to the Mother’s Day, Clark said that, after that point, produce will become a bigger part of their stock and they will have plenty on-hand for the remainder of the season.

Heading into Mother’s Day, the Shady Side Market will open on at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. Sunday hours will be noon until 5 p.m.