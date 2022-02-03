Shady Spring athlete signs to play at the next level

SHADY SPRING, RALEIGH COUNTY (WVNS)– Another local athlete is taking their talents to the next level.

Bryson Pinardo signed his letter of intent to play at Glenville State Thursday, February 3, 2022. The Shady Spring Tiger says he is excited to play another four years of football and represent what he calls, “the little guys,” on the college gridiron.

“It’s a blessing, not a lot of guys around here get to experience being able to be a college athlete so just to be able to have that experience is awesome,” Pinardo said “I play 110% as much as I can and I might not be the biggest guy but I’ll definitely out-hustle you.”

Pinardo plans to major in exercise science.

