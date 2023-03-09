SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– One local boy’s basketball team etched its name in postseason history.

The Shady Spring boys basketball team made history on March 8, 2023, by scoring over 100 points in their regional championship game.

The Tigers have scored at least one hundred points in each of their playoff games.

Shady won the state title in 2021 but fell one game short in 2022.

Senior Braden Chapman said this year is about settling unfinished business.

“As we said from the beginning of the year it’s the revenge tour,” Chapman smirked. “So, we’ll take each game how we need to play and hopefully we get back to a state championship.”

Shady’s first game of the State Tournament will be against Hampshire on Thursday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m.