SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A Shady Spring father and his wife are accused of locking a little girl in a laundry room and abusing her with a cattle prod.

Bobby Joe Richmond and Rebecca Richmond of Irish Mountain Road are charged with child neglect creating a risk of injury and conspiracy to commit a felony.

In February 2022, police say, a 911 caller reported child abuse at the Richmond home.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement found a little girl, whom authorities on Tuesday identified as Bobby’s daughter, locked in a poorly ventilated laundry room with electrical wires in her reach.

Police say the couple regularly locked the child in the room for extended periods of time.

Bobby Richmond is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

The couple appears for a bond hearing in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Thursday, June 30.

Authorities say a third person could be charged in the case later.