RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The week of November 14-18, 2022, was Career Week at Ashley Turner’s second-grade class at Shady Spring Elementary School.

Yoga instructors, nurse practitioners, chefs, florists– even former NFL player Doug Legursky– visited Turner’s class this week to talk with students about their jobs. The teacher said the idea for Career Week came from a book the class recently read.

“We were reading about the different careers that came to Judy B. Jones’ school, and she chose to be a custodian, and after we were done with the book, the kids asked if we could have a career day,” said Turner. “The more and more I thought, I was like, of course.”

Turner said the students were enthusiastic about hearing from guests.