SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring High School Future Farmers Association is hosting a bingo fundraiser Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the high school.

The event is making its long-awaited return after being canceled for the last two years due to the pandemic.

Proceeds from the event go directly to the Shady Spring FFA, which funds hands-on learning in agriculture and trade jobs, as well as competitions and events all over the state.

“That involves overnight stays sometimes, sometimes we rent a charter bus so it helps pay for that,” said agriculture teacher Kevin Oakes. “It’s all spent back on the kids and the activities they do through our FFA chapter here at Shady High School.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event starting at 6. Tickets are selling fast. To purchase, contact a member of the Shady Spring FFA.