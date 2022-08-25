(WVNS) — The Appalachian League named Shady Spring High School graduate and current Delaware baseball player, Parker Redden Humanitarian of the Year.

The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the “Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions in his community during the season through active participation in community service projects,” as stated in a press release from the Appalachian League.

Redden graduated from Shady Spring High School in 2021 where he was the catcher for the Tigers. He is now headed into his sophomore year at the University of Delaware where he is the catcher for the Blue Hens. This summer, Redden played in 15 games for the Ridge Runners in the Appalachian League.

Throughout the season, Redden volunteered for both of the Ridge Runners community service projects. The projects included working at local food pantries, stadium walkabouts with Ridge Runner fans as well as autograph sessions with fans. He also worked at both kids camps as an instructor, mentored local at-risk kids and provided baseball lessons for little league players.

His service did not just stop with the team. He continues to work closely with Freedom Farms which is a nonprofit, faith-based organization for at-risk youth in the Mountain State.

You can find the full release on Redden and his award on the Appalachian League website.