Shady Spring High School faculty excited to welcome students back on first day

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — After six months of being away from their desks, students in Raleigh County went back to school on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

“It’s only in his best interest,” Katie Harold said. “He wants to go back just as bad. I work full time. I can’t do the virtual so, it’s tough on our end.”

Parent Katie Harold said there are always concerns for every year’s first day, but for this year, she carefully weighed the pros and cons for her kid.

“For his population, it’s not as risky,” Harold said. “The elderly is more at risk. So, we’ll see how it goes. Hopefully they’re doing screenings and that’s the only thing you really can do.”

It’s not just parents ready to see the kids back in school.

“You know, it’s been a long road getting ready and wondering if we even were going to be here but we’re excited,” Harold said. “We know the students need to be back at school so we’re excited to be able to give that opportunity to them.”

Shady Spring High School Principal Mary Ann Foster said while it is exciting to have students back in the hallways, precautions are in place, including masks required throughout the day and several hallways only allowing one-way foot traffic.

“We are asking parents to check temperatures, how the students feel that morning,” Foster said. “If they feel sick or have a temperature, we’re asking the parents to keep them at home.”

With a strong staff, Foster added she has no worries about the school year.

“We’re looking forward to a positive year,” Foster said. “That’s going to be our motto, let’s just stay positive no matter what’s thrown at us. The unexpected is going to be a real common factor so we just have to adjust.”