Shady Spring high school preparing for round one of playoffs

SHADY SPRINGS, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring Tigers are coming off a bye week last Friday and finished the regular season 9-1. The Tigers are preparing for Round one of the Double A State Playoffs and are hosting a playoff game for the first time since 2011.

To prepare to host a playoff game, Shady has to make sure they have enough seats for 3,000 people according to WVSSAC regulations.

Athletic Director Donald Barnett said they couldn’t be ready for Friday night if it wasn’t for the help from the community.

“Raleigh County schools have been really helpful in this process to go out and find us some bleachers to bring in,” Barnett said.

Barnett said they will have extra bleachers on both sides of the field for fans to come out and cheer on the Tigers. Shady Spring will host Mingo Central Friday Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

