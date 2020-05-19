Shady Spring High School still honoring 2020 seniors with amended commencement

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Graduation is a magical and memorable time for seniors across the country. Even with coronavirus dampening many commencement ceremonies, one Raleigh County school is still having theirs, but in a safe way.

Shady Spring High School will still be honoring its Class of 2020 on Friday, May 22, 2020, but it will be a different graduation.

Students will be coming around to the front of the high school in their cars, then walk across the stage, receive their diploma, move their tassels, and take their pictures. Faculty and staff, including principal Mary Ann Foster, understood the frustration from families — who will be able to drive by the stage and see their seniors walk — but everyone’s health and peace of mind was key in this decision.

“If there was any way that we could do anything different safely, we would,” Foster said. “The students’… their parents’ and relatives’… safety is just super important.”

Friday’s graduation will be phased into different times and groups in order for all of them to walk the stage, maintain their distance, and keep any traffic congestion clear. Security and Raleigh County Sheriff’s deputies will help guide and direct drivers.

For family and friends wanting to watch or listen to the ceremony: