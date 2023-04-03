Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) – Big news for the tigers as Shady Spring High School in Raleigh County wins top awards in a statewide contest.

The school finished first in the 10th annual NO School Spirits Public Service Announcement contest.

Students across the state submitted videos that address the dangers of underage drinking and driving. Shady Spring took home the $5,000 first-place award.

Bradley Bostic’s class won the award and he says he is proud of his students hard work.

“Last year was the first year that we entered into the project. We placed 3rd place last year. So after we learned more about it, we decided we go for it again. This year we wanted to go big or go home and we decided we wanted to win first. Everyone put a lot of effort to do it” Bostic said.

Along with the check, the students also received certificates of recognition from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.