Shady Spring Little League team wins State Championships

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The Shady Spring All Stars Little League Softball Team won the State Championship last week.

The Senior League consists of girls ages 13 to 16. David Lawson is one of the coaches. He said the most important part of his job is making sure the girls have fun and work together as a team.

“That, to me, is the most important thing. It’s the little league and yeah they’re getting a little older. but at the end of the day it’s a ball game and they’ve got to take this opportunity to have fun,” said Lawson.

Lawson said the team took the opportunity to celebrate on the field after winning.