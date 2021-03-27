Shady Spring Tigers participate in virtual archery tournament

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– The Shady Spring Tigers got out their bows and arrows and competed in the WV Archery in the Schools Virtual State Tournament.

Jessica York is a senior at Shady Spring High School. She said she is not too thrilled about the tournament being virtual as it doesn’t feel the same when it comes to her competitiveness.

“I feel like you know having competition right beside you I think that helps you shot better,” York said.

The Tigers meet up at Grandview Christian Church for the tournament.

Ellanore Smith is also a senior at the high school. She said it was upsetting the team isn’t allowed to meet up with others for the tournament.

“Now we are just all confined, and not that many people can make it to practice or to the state competition,” Smith said.

Ethan Hoke said he has been participating in archery since he was in the sixth grade. He said the most challenging part of gearing up for the tournament was learning how to shoot with his facemask on, which he now no longer wears.

“I anchor on my face and when you are sitting back there shooting and you have that mask it can throw you off of your aim and pointing,” Hoke said.