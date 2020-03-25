Sheetz announces $3 raise for employees that are working through COVID-19 outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The major restaurant and convenience chain, Sheetz, announced on Wednesday that they will provide extra compensation for its employees.

From March 13 to April 23, Sheetz will pay its store employees an additional $3 per hour to support its frontline employees who are working through the COVID-19 crisis. President and COO of Sheetz, Travis Sheetz, explained that this is the least that the company can do, to support its workers.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of Sheetz and their commitment to serve our customers and communities as an essential business during this critical time has been nothing short of extraordinary,” said Sheetz. “This special compensation is just one way to express our gratitude during this difficult time.”

Sheetz explained that the company is also still hiring store employees at the company focuses on its response to increased consumer demand. Full-time and part-time positions are available in both daytime and evening shifts.

Officials explained that the and well-being of its team members, customers and the communities remains a top priority as the situation around COVID-19 continues to evolve.

Sheetz has implemented multiple safeguards in stores. Such as suspending self-serve coffee, self-serve fountain beverages, fresh brewed tea, frozen drinks and F’Real milkshakes as well as self-serve bakery items.

Sheetz has also implemented enhanced routine daily cleaning procedures with a focus on high touch surface areas such as gas pumps, order points, counter tops, checkout lines and door handles as well as reinforcing and re-training all employees on proper hand washing and hygiene.

Those who would like to minimize interaction, Sheetz’s full menu is available to order and pay on the Sheetz website and through its app.

To apply to a Sheetz, click here to be taken to their website. For more information about additional COVID-19 updates from the company, can click here.