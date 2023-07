MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– The Sheetz at the Crossroads Mall is currently being evacuated.

According to Will Davis with the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, a smell of burning plastic was detected at the gas station causing all gas pumps to be shut off via emergency stop.

No smoke or flames were found at this time, according to Davis.

It is unknown when service will resume.

Stick with 59News as we learn more.