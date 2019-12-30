Sheetz accepting gift card exchanges

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you’ve ever gotten gift cards for Christmas that go unused, a local business chain is ready to trade!

Sheetz is giving customers the opportunity to exchange their unwanted or unused gift cards for a Sheetz gift card. The Sheetz gift card can be used for anything in stores and online, including gas.

While they will not accept literally any gift card, they have compiled a list of over 200 merchants whose cards they will exchange for one of their own.

The complete list can be found at the Sheetz CardCash website, and visitors can type in the previous vendor and card’s amount to see the offer that Sheetz will accept in trade.

To exchange your gift card, you need to have the card number, pin, and enter your basic information on their website. Once the order is placed, the card balance will be verified and Sheetz will send you an egift card to your email.

To exchange your gift cards, click here.