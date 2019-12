ALTOONA, Pa. (WHTM) – If you have to be on the road for the start of the new year, the coffee is on Sheetz.

The convenience store chain will celebrate the new year by offering customers a free cup of joe.

Free coffee will be available at all Sheetz stores from 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

All Sheetz locations are open 24 hours a day.