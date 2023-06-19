OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) — There is some exciting news for Fayette County food lovers. The old Shoney’s restaurant in Oak Hill will be reopening soon in the same location.

The Shoney’s Oak Hill location closed about five years ago, but is set to reopen in the near future.

The restaurant received a complete renovation and a whole new appearance. There is a new roof, new paint, new signs, a new interior, and even a new resurfaced parking lot.

One local resident said the only thing left is for the owner to receive the restaurant’s permits and then it will officially open.