GATEWOOD, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing felony charges for allegedly shooting someone in Fayette County.

Deputies were called to the Gatewood area in Fayette County at 1 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 for a report of a shooting. They learned Justyn Allen, of Fayetteville, allegedly shot one person with a handgun. The victim is in stable condition.

Allen was arrested on two counts of Wanton Endangerment and Malicious Wounding. He is in the Southern Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.