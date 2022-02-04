Short-staffed Bluefield W.V. Fire Department hiring

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – THE Bluefield Fire Department is looking to hire as many as four new firefighters in the next few months.

Firefighter Robert Jones said the department is severely understaffed right now, and they’re looking for anyone who is ready to learn and throw themselves into a rewarding career.

“You take pride in your job,” said Jones, when asked about the best part of being a firefighter. “Knowing that you’re out there helping your community. Helping people who may have never had help before. Especially with a paid fire department, you know they’re going to be there.”

Times and dates for the tests to become a firefighter have not yet been announced, but anyone between 18 and 35 can contact the Bluefield Fire Department for more information. Previous experience as a firefighter is not needed to take the test.