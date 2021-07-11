Shots fired in Fayette County, suspect arrested after deputies find drugs and a gun

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — A man is facing felony charges after a reported shots fired call in Fayette County on Saturday, July 10, 2021.

According to Sheriff Mike Fridley, deputies responded to the call at Mountainair Mobile Home Park in Hilltop on Saturday night. Investigators said they found the suspect, Anthony Wayne Goard. After searching the home, they found a fake wall, and behind it, there was heroin/fentanyl and a ‘large supply’ of packaging materials and scales. Deputies also reportedly found a gun, which has been reported as stolen.

Goard was charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving/Transferring Stolen Property. 

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590.

