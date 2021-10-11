Show jumping competition to be held at The Greenbrier Resort

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Nearly 200 horses and several world-class riders will be at The Greenbrier starting on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, for an inaugural Olympic-level show jumping competition. the ArenaMend Classic.

Dan Carr, President of Sustainable Footing Company ArenaMend, said this event will introduce the sport to West Virginia.

But what exactly is show jumping?

“Show jumping is a matter of jumping horse jumps over jumps for time and faults,” Carr said. “A fault would be if a horse knocks a rail down, that’s a forfault. There’s approximately 18 obstacles.”

The height of the jumps is between one meter 55 and one meter 65. Contestants will be competing for $746,000 in prize money.

“The Greenbrier has allowed us to use the back end of the range,” Carr said. “We are putting a footing down, which is the floor, if you will, of what the horses will ride on. This is what ArenaMend is, the brown material here.”

ArenaMend is a waterless product, helping with limiting the clouds of dust that could form during the competition. To protect the grass at The Greenbrier, Carr said they started by laying down a tarp, and then the ArenaMend.

With nearly 200 horses comes plenty of manure.

“The manure gets all picked up daily, and it’s being sent to a central area where it’s being composted then used for local farmers in the area,” Carr said.

Carr said while this is the inaugural event, he plans to bring show jumping back to the Mountain State.

The ArenaMend Classic runs from Wednesday to Sunday. If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets here.