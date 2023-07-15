Tonight, our cold front will continue to pass through, bringing scattered showers, along with a few thunderstorms, for the first half of the night. While the severe risk tonight will be a low one, one or two storms can produce damaging winds along with small hail. These showers will also be slow moving, leading to chances for localized high-water issues, especially across areas that have already seen a decent amount of rain the past week. As the front moves eastward, we should start to see more breaks develop and overnight storms becoming more isolated once Sunday morning rolls around. Overnight lows for tonight will drop into the 60s.

Sunday morning starts off with a few lingering isolated showers, especially across our eastern mountain counties. This will then be followed by a calm second half for Sunday as we see a mix of sun and clouds for the late morning and early afternoon. While a rogue isolated storm is still possible in the late afternoon, not expecting any severe weather at this time. Sunday will be a good day for many to dry out from Saturday’s storms as we see cooler temperatures on tap with highs only in the low 80s.

Monday is also looking like a decent day on tap. After seeing some patchy fog in the morning, we’ll welcome in another round of partly cloudy skies for much of the day. With dew points back in the 60s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s, enough energy will be there to fire off one or two isolated storms in the afternoon. Not expecting any severe weather at this time, but these storms can impact your commute home Monday evening. These rain chances will continue into the overnight as a weak cold front approach from the north.

Tuesday starts off with a few showers in the morning as a weak cold front passes. This system will cross through the overnight on Monday and then continue into our Tuesday morning. Thus, with a few showers expected, some rain gear will help with any isolated shower you’ll encounter for your morning commute. This front will exit by the late morning, leading to some breaks of sunshine for the afternoon. Northerly flow will once again drop our temperatures and keep them in the low 80s.

Wednesday will be a typical summer day around the region. We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 60s and slowly progress into the 80s by dinnertime. With another muggy day on tap, more rounds of isolated showers and thunderstorms will be expected in the afternoon. This muggy weather will be enough to support some storms producing some locally heavy rainfall. A few of these storms will last through the evening and overnight, complicating anyone traveling out for their Thursday morning.

Thursday returns us back to another typical summerlike day. A muggy morning will follow, with some patchy fog possible across areas that saw showers the previous day. With some dry time in the morning, many areas will get their afternoon highs in the 80s again. Combine that with some muggy dew points again, another round of showers and storms will again be possible for the early to late afternoon. These storms have the capabilities to produce some lightning along with heavy showers at times. Similar to Wednesday night, a few showers will likely last through the overnight as we head into the end of the work week.

Friday marks the end of the work week with a few morning showers. Another morning to remember packing the umbrella before heading out to work. As we head into the afternoon, we’ll start to see improving conditions as least across the lowlands. A few afternoon storms will be possible across our eastern mountain counties, but the lowlands will likely see more breaks for the afternoon. As we head into the overnight, both should start to see drying conditions take ahold as we leave our Friday under partly cloudy skies. Before the afternoon is over, many will see afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Saturday, and for much of the weekend ahead, it is looking great. Any shower activity from Friday will slowly fade by Saturday morning as we are left with a few clouds and patchy fog once again. High pressure will build in for the weekend, allowing for a sunny and dry afternoon for Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday won’t be helped much from the sunshine as they remain in the low 80s.

In your extended forecast, next Sunday through Monday continues with the dry weather. Most sunny skies can be expected during that time frame as our temperatures remain in the mild 80s. Our next shot at rain doesn’t return until Monday night into our Tuesday, with isolated showers and storms making a return. Though, more of the reason to enjoy the dry weather while it remains around.

TONIGHT

Scattered showers/storms early. Some can be on the strong side. Lows in the middle 60s.

SUNDAY

A few AM showers, a few breaks in the afternoon. Highs in the low 80s

MONDAY

Afternoon stray shower, plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

More PM stray storms, still a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers/storms. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY

Showers and storms continue. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

AM showers, drying out PM. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY

PM Isolated storms. Highs in the middle 80s.