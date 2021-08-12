Showers and Storms Remain Possible Thursday

Thursday is arguably the day of the week with the lowest chance for rain. A few hit or miss showers will still be possible through the afternoon and evening hours but most will likely not see rain during the day. Less rain, means fewer clouds, so it will be another hot one with most getting into the upper 80s and low 90s for some! The severe threat is low across our region.

The State Fair of West Virginia gets underway on Thursday and it will be a hot day in Greenbrier county. Temperatures will be near 90 degrees. A few showers are possible during the afternoon and into the early evening, but it should not rain out the fun. Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day and find places to cool down!

The Perseid meteor shower peaks tonight. It’s likely we’ll be clear early on during the evening but clouds will likely build the closer we head towards Friday morning.

Friday, a cold front begins a slow approach and begins to help to spark up showers and storms. Timing wise, the front and its associated showers and storms look to come late in the day at or past sunset which will be a limiting factor to our severe weather risk for the night. Regardless a level one of five risk for severe weather still remains with us, if any of these storms manage to maintain its strength strong winds will be the main concern we’re watching for.

Saturday, as our front lingers we’ll still see chances for showers throughout the day. Not everyone will see rain but for those who do showers and storms will likely bring some heavy downpours with them. Highs in the low 80s are expected.

Sunday, shower chances remain as our exiting cold front stalls out nearby. This will hold a lot of the worst of the heat and humidity at bay, but it will still have enough influence over the region to trigger a few showers and storms. Highs will sit to the upper 70s and low 80s.

Monday, a very similar set-up to the day before presents itself. More showers are possible as moisture surges up from the south and gets caught along our stalled out front. Clouds will also be fairly present throughout the day. Highs make a quick jog back to the upper 70s and low 80s for most.

By Tuesday we’ll have to be keeping an eye on what is currently Tropical Depression Fred. Depending how it tracks onto land and eventually up or near the east coast, we could see it drag plenty of tropical moisture into our area helping to continue our unsettled pattern. There is still a lot of uncertainty out this far but it is certainly a possibility!

Wednesday, more showers and storms possibly aided by the remnants of Fred are in the forecast. We’re still a bit cooler back into the upper 70s and low 80s for most thanks to expansive cloud cover.

In the extended forecast we’re still tracking showers and seasonable heat. So hopefully we see that rain we need by the time August is all said and done!

THURSDAY:

Slightly cooler, showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.

FRIDAY:

Rain chances grow. Highs in the mid-80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Iso. shower, sunny otherwise. Highs in the mid 80s

MONDAY:

Chances for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Drying out slowly. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A few more scattered storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Cooler with some showers. Highs in the 70s.

FRIDAY:

Small chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.