Showers overnight, then a windy and unsettled Mother’s Day

Plenty of sunshine for our Saturday afternoon, though we’re certainly not too warm – temperatures in the 50s with a brisk northwest wind making it feel cooler. The wind will taper off later this evening as clouds build back in ahead of our next system, with the warm front pushing some showers in after midnight. Lows tonight will be in the low 40s with cloud cover so no frost risk tonight.

Your Saturday night forecast.

Mother’s Day will bring warmer temperatures with highs back in the low 70s. We will be dry for the first part of the day, but clouds and showers will build in by the late afternoon and continue through the overnight hours into Monday. Severe weather is not expected, but some rumbles of thunder are. The midday hours are the most likely to be dry, but winds will be very gusty throughout the day! An isolated power outage or two is possible, since we now have leaves on the trees.



Mother’s Day will be quite unsettled.

Monday will be cooler, but still mild with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Scattered rain showers are possible throughout the day Monday, though we should be drying out by evening-time as a cold front pulls out of the region. This kicks off a below-average temperature trend for the week ahead, so gardeners need to keep a close eye on things.



Predictor illustrates what we’re expecting Sunday evening – rain showers, wind, and some thunder with the approaching cold front.

Tuesday is looking dry and mild with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. Lows are back down in the low-to-mid 30s with a mostly clear sky, so frost is likely to make an appearance again. Cover those plants! We don’t warm up much Wednesday, though we could reach the low 60s with dry conditions throughout the day, then clouds and rain chances build back in late.

Thursday we see another round of rain showers all day as yet another wave of low pressure moves into the region. Highs will stay in the mid-to-upper 50s for most. We’d get warmer but the combination of extra cloud cover and falling rain will likely limit our afternoon highs. Friday looks to be dry and mild with highs in the 60s. We’ll start warming up again this coming weekend.



In the extended forecast, we warm up and begin to dry out. High pressure will provide a catalyst for a pattern shift where we finally get rid of a stubborn upper level system which is providing our cool and unsettled weather. Likely through this period, we’ll make a return to the 70s. However, we’re certainly not out of the frost possibility window yet for our region, so continue to use caution and be prepared to protect sensitive vegetation for hopefully just a few more days.



