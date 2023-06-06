Tonight continues the trend of hazy evenings as a result of the smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. Expect a red sun for the sunset and a reddish moon during the overnight. Clouds will be on the increase and by midnight, we’ll start to see a few showers arriving with the passage of a cold front. No thunderstorms are expected, but expect a few showers! Low temperatures will dip back into the lower 50s.

Wednesday features a few showers, especially in our southern counties with an area of low pressure forming along that front down to our south. The front will be just close enough to where we will have showers for our far southern counties. It’s a cooler day on the way with the clouds and sprinkles nearby with highs in the upper 60s. Even in our far southern counties, where the rain showers will be most likely to be steadiest, we’re only looking at up to a quarter of an inch of rain – we will all dry out by dinnertime!

Thursday brings high pressure down from Canada. That will give us a northerly flow and with plenty of sunshine and not much clouds – here comes the haze from the wildfire smoke once again! This will keep temperatures held down into the upper 60s for highs – keep in mind that our average high for this time of year is in the middle 70s – so it’ll be a cooler day on the way! Did I mention cool? Morning lows will be in the middle 40s – certainly some heavy jacket weather!

Friday will be partly cloudy with high pressure in control. More haze can be expected but it’s otherwise a beautiful end to the work week, with high temperatures around 70 degrees.

Saturday continues the beautiful conditions. We’ll see plenty of sunshine – hardly a cloud in the sky! Highs will be in the middle 70s and the haze will still be around, so keep that in mind if you plan to be outside for extended periods of time. Those that are sensitive to having less than great air quality may want to consider taking some breaks.

Sunday brings in the chances for a few storms late with an area of low pressure and subsequent front approaching. Scattered showers and a few rumblers are possible in the afternoon. The chances for thunder will predicate on the exact timing of the system, which as of now looks to be around dinnertime. The overall severe weather threat with this setup appears to be low but we’ll monitor it for you over the next couple of days. High temperatures will be warm out ahead of the front, as we’ll make a run at 80.

Monday will be slightly cooler behind the front, but overall a slightly warmer pattern looks to be taking shape ahead. A few showers will be possible with yet another front crossing through. Highs will be in the middle 70s.

Looking ahead, temperatures are trending back to a bit on the warmer side after a cool remainder to the work week. High temperatures back to near 80 degrees look to be a good bet for much of next week. Our average high is 75 degrees in Beckley and 74 degrees in Bluefield and there look to be more days that will feature highs above average than below.

TONIGHT

Increasing clouds, few showers toward dawn. Hazy. Lows in the lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Showers likely in our southern counties, drier north. Cool. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny & hazy. Still cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy, still hazy. Highs near 70.

SATURDAY

Sunny skies and a bit warmer. Highs in the middle 70s.

SUNDAY

Few storms possible late. Warm. Highs near 80.

MONDAY

A few lingering showers likely. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy, nice! Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY

Isolated showers. Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers. Highs near 80.