Tonight features increasing clouds and showers likely, especially after midnight. The showers will be light but in combination of leaves coming down on the road, could make for a slippery drive in a few towns. Low temperatures will remain mild with the clouds and showers around, with lows around 50.

Wednesday keeps the shower chances around primarily until lunchtime. A stray sprinkle or two are possible in the afternoon but most of us will be dry. It’ll be cooler with a westerly wind kicking in that will be breezy at times. Highs will be in the upper 50s – wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible, so if you have any Halloween decorations that are light – you might consider getting them pinned this evening!

Thursday provides an increase in sunshine throughout the day after some morning clouds, especially over the mountains with a northwest flow. An area of high pressure over the Great Lakes will usher in cooler temperatures, so despite the abundant afternoon sun, we’ll see highs only in the upper 50s.

Friday bring a southeasterly breeze back into the area, which is a warmer and drier wind – so the temperatures we’ll be on the rise! Highs will be right around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That will make for perfect conditions for high school football games, with temperatures at kickoff in the lower 50s dropping into the lower to middle 40s by the end of area games.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm once again, with highs in the lower to middle 60s out ahead of our next storm system. We will be dry so it’ll be a great day to get any last minute fall foliage photos as we begin to work on wrapping up the marvelous season in southern West Virginia and Virginia.

Sunday brings our next system closer to the region, especially by the afternoon. It’ll be close enough to where a couple of afternoon sprinkles can’t be ruled out. With the increase in clouds and a few sprinkles around, temperatures will drop a touch back into the upper 50s.

Halloween unfortunately looks to provide more tricks than treats this year as of now. The aforementioned low pressure system will be nearby and that looks to provide a good chance for showers at times. We’ll fine tune this forecast as we get closer – but you may want to consider an umbrella to go with the candy bucket if your town’s trick-or-treat hours on the holiday itself! Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s with the clouds and showers around.

Tuesday’s rain chances will be dependent on how our storm system can get out of the region but at this point, showers still look likely, with highs in the middle 50s.

Looking ahead, there’s not any substantial cold weather spells looming ahead – so no snow threats for the next couple of weeks. However, it also doesn’t look overly warm either, with generally near seasonal conditions expected to persist into the first week of November. Keep in mind that with the leaves hitting the ground, it’s easy tinder for brush fires to start, so please be careful burning and follow the rules in place regarding burning!

TONIGHT:

Showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50.

WEDNESDAY:

Few showers, mainly before noon. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and beautiful for high school football! Highs around 60.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a shower or two late. Highs in the upper 50s.

HALLOWEEN:

Showers likely at times. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

TUESDAY:

Showers linger. Highs in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

A morning sprinkle or two with afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny and nice! Highs in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly sunny and warmer! Highs in the middle 60s.