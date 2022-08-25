BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)– The Bluefield Shriner’s Carnival is up and running!

The carnival is one of many funds raisers the Shriners do in order to support those in need. With an influx of people heading in this weekend, the Shriners encourage visitors to check out the carnival before heading to the Beaver-Graham Game on Friday.

Bluefield Shriner’s Club President, Ed King speaks highly of all the work the Shriners do. He said fundraisers like this really help change lives.

“The Shriners is the greatest philanthropy and we take that very serious,” said King. “We have a heart and a passion for the children. We treat children who have walking disabilities so we also have a hospital for burn victims.”

The carnival lasts until Saturday, August 28 near the TailYard Dog Park on Raleigh Street in Downtown Bluefield, West Virginia. The carnival is open until midnight Friday and Saturday.