Sign-ups begin for Grow This 2021 Campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Grow This campaign started to accept sign-ups for their 2021 challenge. The campaign provides people with seeds to grow plants and learn how to take care of a garden. This is the third year for the campaign and it is completely free.

Kristin McCartney is the Public Health Specialist with the WVU Extension, which helps put on the campaign. She said during the pandemic they have seen an increase of people sign up for the challenge.

“In the previous years we had a couple hundred people participate and last year because of the pandemic we had 21,000. So it was a really big increase,” McCartney said.

This year the theme for the campaign is the three sisters. Each participant will get corn, beans, and squash. The plants help one another thrive and provide a nutritionally balanced harvest. Sign-ups end January 31. To participate, you can head to their website.