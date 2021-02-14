Sign ups open for YMCA Youth Soccer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Youth Soccer at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia is back. Ryan Glykerson is the membership and wellness coordinator at the YMCA.

Glykerson said this is one of the population classes that they offer at the Y. He also said sign ups are open and he is excited for the season to start.

“It is a great thing for kids, it gets the kids outdoors and we all know have been kinda copped up a little bit. So it gives them an opportunity for them to get out and stretch their legs,” Glykerson said.

Glykerson said registrations will end on Feb. 28, 2021. The season officially kicks off on April 15, 2021.

For more information you can visit their website.