Signup event for medical cannabis patients happening in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A signup event for medical cannabis patients is happening next week in Charleston.

The West Virginia Office of Medical Cannabis will host a public signup event from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 26 in the first floor conference room of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

According to the DHHR, patients must have already seen a registered physician and bring the following items: Physician certification form; driver’s license, state ID, or passport; and proof of West Virginia residency, such as a utility bill or voter registration card.

“Our goal is for individuals to understand the signup process,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. “Our staff will assist patients in completing the online application for those who may not have adequate internet access or who are not familiar with online applications.”

The OMC has received nearly 3,000 patient applications for medical cannabis, according to the DHHR. Patients who register early or have already registered will have the term of their patient card extended to the following:

· Register by September 30, 2021 = card is good for 2 years total (1 year original + 1 year extension)

· Register after October 1, 2021 = card is good for 1 year total

You can also apply to get a waiver for the $50 state card fee. To qualify, you must have a household income of 200% of the federal poverty level or less and provide documentation, such as the most recent W2, paystubs within the last 30 days or proof of eligibility for low-income benefits.

The West Virginia Medical Cannabis Act allows people with serious medical conditions to get medical cannabis in the following forms: pill; oil; topical forms including gels, creams or ointments; a form medically appropriate for administration by vaporization or nebulization; dry leaf or plant form; tincture; liquid; or dermal patch.

You can also register for a medical cannabis patient card at www.medcanwv.org. Patient cards are only valid in West Virginia, and registration does not mean you can immediately get cannabis.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for the signup event on July 26 and may be scheduled by calling 304-356-5090.