BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A local baseball organization is currently registering players for its upcoming season.

Beckley Babe Ruth opened registration for kids thirteen to fifteen years old to play in the league this year.

Registration runs until 4 p.m. on April 18th and you can sign up by going to the Beckley Babe Ruth Facebook page.

President of Beckley Babe Ruth, Doug Leeber said they usually register anywhere from 70 to 90 kids a year. However, in 2023 they are hoping to sign up at least 100 kids for the 2023 season and you do not need to live in the Beckley area to play.

“If they want to come up from Wyoming County and play, Summers, Monroe, we have kids from Fayette County play over there so they’re all welcome to come,” said Leeber.

Opening day for Beckley Babe Ruth is May 8, 2023.