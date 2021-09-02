Silver Alert issued for Pocahontas man

HILLSBORO, WV (WVNS)– A silver alert has been issued by the West Virginia State Police Marlinton Detachment.

Concerned family members filed a missing person complaint for James Andrew Hefner. Hefner was last seen at his home in Hillsboro, Pocahontas County on Monday, August 30, 2021. The family said Hefner might be suffering from paranoia. He left in his 2014 Red Jeep Patriot with WV registration number 66P-538.

Hefner is a 69-year-old white man, weighs 240 pounds and is 5’9″ with a full gray beard.

If seen, contact the West Virginia State Police Marlinton at 304-799-4101 or Troop 3 Headquarters in Elkins at 304-637-0200.