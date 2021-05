BLUEWELL, WV (WVNS) — A single-vehicle accident is causing headaches for morning commuters in Mercer County.

Dispatcher said the call for the wreck came in at 8:42 a.m. It happened on West Virginia Route 20 by Spurrier Road in Bluewell. One vehicle with two people inside were involved, but there are no reports of injuries at this time.

Dispatchers said West Virginia Route 20 is down to one lane of traffic. Drivers are urged to use caution when passing through the area.