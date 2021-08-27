Six Fayette County Schools are under mask mandate next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Six schools in Fayette County are requiring students and staff to wear masks for the week of August 30 – September 3, 2021.

Ansted Elementary School

Divide Elementary School

Meadow Bridge Elementary School

Meadow Bridge High School

Midland Trail High School

New River Primary School

Superintendent of Schools Gary Hough made the call based on new protocols they’ve put in place. According to the Board of Education’s website, if more than five percent of the school’s population is in quarantine or more than two percent are positive for COVID-19 at the end of the school day on Thursday of each week, that school will be required to wear masks the next week.

Masks are being encouraged at all Fayette County Schools, and they’re required on buses. To see the chart of total COVID-19 cases and to find out how many students and teachers are in quarantine for Fayette County Schools, click here.