Sixth case of COVID-19 in Mercer County

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Mercer County Health Department released information about the fifth and sixth cases of COVID-19 in their jurisdiction. The latest case was identified on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

The fifth case was identified on Tuesday. That was categorized as community transmission, which is defined at “infection within a population; not imported from another virus-hit area.”

The sixth cases is travel related. The individual and all of those they were in contact with are currently quarantined.

There are 102 pending test results in Mercer County as of 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Health officers said it can take five to nine days for results to be returned. Anyone who has a pending test is advised to self-quarantine themselves.