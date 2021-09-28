Skeletal remains found near Fort Spring

FORT SPRING, WV (WVNS)– The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department found skeletal remains in a remote area on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

According to Sheriff Bruce Sloan, they were still in the process of searching the wooded area near Fort Spring for what is believed to be human skeletal remains.

Authorities on the scene are the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department and the county coroner.

No further details have been released. Stay with 59News on air and online for the latest developments in this story.