FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) — Skiing in a fun sport, but it can also be dangerous; especially when you don’t have the right equipment or the right lessons.

Luckily, Winterplace has both for skiers of all levels.

Ski instructor Tina Skaggs, said it’s important to do things right the first time to avoid risks. “One of the biggest things I would recommend is learning from a professional the first time. Not your family, not your friends, but learn how to do it right the first time. Spend the small amount of time is much better that get second-guessing on the mountain.”

Making sure that you get a good grasp of the basics is key before heading out to do stunts or take on one of Winterplace’s more challenging trails.

Skaggs said they have several instructors who have been skiing for quite awhile and they have group and private lessons throughout the day. “During the day, at the very least, every two hours. We have lessons going out, but if we have staff available we’ll get people going, you know, when they’re ready to get going.”

If you’re interested in a lesson, both types can be booked on Winterplace’s website at www.winterplace.com.