Skunk mating season brings more males into community

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Spring time means mating season for many animals, including skunks.

Although they do not hibernate like other animals, skunks are less active during the winter and stay in their dens.

Males can travel up to five miles during mating season. Generally, skunks are not aggressive, but will spray if they feel threatened.

Skunks give warning signs before spraying, like stamping their front feet, raising their tail, hissing, and forward charges. The most obvious warning of a skunk that is about to let loose is twisting its hind end in the direction of the threat.