Skyline Pub & Grill reopens under new management

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Skyline Pub & Grill is under new management and also has a new menu full of New Orleans Cajun-style food.

General Manager Jennifer Hensley said they are following CDC guidelines while making it a family fun atmosphere.

“We are going to separating everybody obviously six feet,” Hensley said. “We are going to be below half capacity. We have our hand sanitizer stations available for everyone. Of course our plastic ware unfortunately now.”

Hensley said they also have outdoor seating for people to enjoy the outdoor views. Skyline’s menu is limited right now during the COVID-19 pandemic, but will be adding two new items every two weeks.