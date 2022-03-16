LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Department of Transportation put a temporary hold on SkyWest and United Airlines decision to stop service at the Greenbrier Valley Airport.

The airline company put in their official 90-day notice to end service on March 14, 2022, but after pushback from Senator Joe Manchin and local legislators, the U.S. Department of Transportation said the company needs to wait until a replacement is found or their contract ends in March 2023.

Airport Director Brian Belcher said SkyWest is the only airline operating in the airport and service is crucial for local tourism and connections to other airports across the country.

“It is important for us to have air service because people are trying to get to the Greenbrier and Snowshoe,” Belcher said. “We are one of the biggest tourism areas in the State of West Virginia and people come here for the outdoor recreation that we have.”

Belcher said the airport is searching for a replacement.