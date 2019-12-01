Small businesses in Princeton celebrated Small Business Saturday

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A Nationwide effort to support local businesses is going on it’s 10th year. Saturday Nov. 30 all across the country is known as Small Business Saturday, a day to support all locally owned and small businesses. One business participating in the day is Hammer and Stain in downtown Princeton. Hammer and Stain is a shop where people can DIY their own art projects.

Co-owner Holley Odel said small businesses are what hold communities together.

“You have the larger big box retailers out there. But we are people you actually know,” Odel said. “That money, whenever you make a purchase from us we dance, we sing you make us happy.”

Hammer and Stain celebrated their one year anniversary on Saturday. Co-owner Lisa Christian said being apart of the Grassroot District and the up and coming area is so fun getting to watch all the small businesses grow.

“We actually created an environment were you have to communicate with each other,” Christian said. “You put your phones down, you be creative, you channel those juices and you actually have a connection or a social experience to say.”

The Grassroot District in downtown Princeton has many small businesses including some still to come.