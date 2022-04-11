BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local business decided to do something fun in the spirit of Easter the weekend of April 16-18, 2022.



Leigh Ann Long State Farm and Rasman Walker State Farm will host a small business easter egg hunt. Eight eggs will be placed at small businesses around the city of Beckley. If you find one of those eggs with the State Farm logo on it, bring it by their office for a special surprise.

“So, we’ve got 8 businesses right now,” Leigh Ann Long said. “We tried to find local businesses that we could support within the community and be able to support them and also have something fun for the community as well.”



These businesses include Blue Magnolia, Indie Sparrow Boutique, Kenzie’s Kakes and Coffee, the Chocolate Moose, Dobra Zupas, Merchants Deli Market, Poncho and Lefty’s, and Kozy Farms Sweets.