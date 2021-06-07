Small explosion heard in Beckley, multiple crews on scene of fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Crews responded to a small explosion in Beckley on Monday, June 7, 2021. It happened at a residence off of Rural Acres Drive.

Firefighters on the scene told 59News they arrived to an abandoned home on Mellon Street at around noon on Monday. The residence was on fire and large amounts of smoke could be seen.

Six agencies responded, including fire departments from Mabscott, Beaver, Sophia and Coal City, along with Jan Care Ambulance service and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department.

No injuries have been reported, but several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and remains under investigation by the WV State Fire Marshal.