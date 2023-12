BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Small Packages Gallery opened at Tamarack on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

The gallery features over 60 artists from across West Virginia and their paintings and scupltures.

Each piece in the gallery is 12′ x 12′ or smaller, making them the perfect size for holiday gift-giving.

The pieces range in price from around $60 to upwards of $1,000.

For more information, visit or call Tamarack at (304) 256-6843.