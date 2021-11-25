Smart home technology makes holiday security more accessible

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Going over the river and through the woods means a golden opportunity for thieves to break in. With holiday travel plans taking many people away from their homes for extended periods of time, a few extra steps could help deter a break-in.

In addition to locking your doors and windows as well as setting your home security system, the Beckley Police Department said making your house look “lived-in” is the best way to protect your things.

“It’s as simple as buying some timers and setting your lights on timers or playing the radio station on a timer,” Lt. David Allard with Beckley Police said.

Lieutenant Allard added that with smart home devices like Alexa and Google Home, you can control their settings from anywhere at any time making protection easier than ever.

The Beckley Police Department will also do extra patrols of your neighborhood, all you have to do is call the department.