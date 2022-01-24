Smithsonian’s Crossroads exhibit coming to local museum

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – A local museum is featuring an exhibit from the world-renowned Smithsonian Institute.

Historic Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, Virginia will be hosting the Smithsonian’s Crossroads exhibit, which takes a deep look into life in rural America.

The exhibit explores how life in rural communities has changed and evolved throughout the course of American history.

“It’s really just a wonderful experience for us to have this year and offer it for our communities,” said Executive Director of the Historic Crab Orchard Museum, Cynthia Farmer. “It’s really speaking about changes in rural America. What we love about our areas. What’s different, what’s the same? Why do we stay, why do we go?”

The crossroads exhibit is open to the public now, and will be at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum until Saturday, February 26th.